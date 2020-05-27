You go, girl! Billie Eilish continues to clap back at body shamers and her most recent call out is epic.

The Grammy Award-winner responded to trolls in a new short film called “Not My Responsibility.” As she strips down in the spoken word video that debuted during her ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour, she reiterates the varied comments people have made about her sense of style and figure. And she’s not letting anyone get away with it.

“Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it,” she says as she unzips a black hoodie in her signature oversized style. “Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching, always. Nothing I do goes unseen.”

She continues to dive further into the criticisms she’s faced. “If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut,” she says, as she started to pull up a black tank. “Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth.

The beautifully shot film showcases the 18-year-old walking through a pool of a thick black liquid, removing pieces of clothing little by little. Right as she’s about to entirely strip naked, her body is covered in the tar-like solution.

“If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me?” she asks. “What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

The songstress has experienced a wide array of criticism over her body. In the Spring/Summer 2020 issue of Dazed magazine, Eilish opened up about her relationship with her body and the backlash she faced after posting a “tame” bikini photo.

“I saw comments like, ‘How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!’” she told the publication. “It was trending. There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a whore.’ Like, dude. I can’t win.”

But if you ask Us, this new video is 100 percent a victory.

