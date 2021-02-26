She Really, Really, Really Loves Justin Bieber

Guess who was a charter Belieber? Eilish’s obsession with the former teen idol is so deep that she can recite the exact date and time that he graced Earth with his presence, along with the exact floor of the exact hospital of his birth. (Note: She doesn’t know these details about herself.) “He could ask me to kill my dog and I would,” she crows, adding that he was her first love and she once sobbed into a pillow out of worry that no guy could ever match up. So, yeah, she’s just a little bit excited to read a personal DM in which he marvels at her talent and wishes her well.