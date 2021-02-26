Who’s Orlando Bloom?

While Eilish is at Coachella, Katy Perry visits her backstage to fangirl. As a bonus, she introduces her to her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, who apparently loves to play Eilish music in the car. Eilish is polite enough when he hugs her and kisses her on the cheek, but later cops that she couldn’t ID the handsome Brit in a pageboy cap. (“I thought he was some dude Katy Perry met,” she recalls.) After Finneas reminds her that he played Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean and shows her photos — including the naked sunbathing ones from 2016! — she freaks out in her trailer and pleads for a do-over. She gets one on the side of the stage.