Calling Him Out

From the moment Caelynn stepped in Paradise, she brought up the deep history she shared with Blake. She first revealed the news to Chris, telling him that she was not looking forward to seeing her former flame on the show. In a conversation she had with Onyeka Ehie, Caelynn revealed that Colton had set them up. She said that the pair “were talking for a couple months” and even “FaceTiming, like, three times a day … texting every day.” She also noted to Onyeka that Blake informed her that he had “hooked up” with Kristina the day before they had sex at Stagecoach and that he regarded their get-together as “a mistake.”