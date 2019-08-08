Supplying Receipts

As his golden boy status was quickly depleting during the show’s premiere, Blake took to Instagram to emotionally announce his plan to release his private texts with Caelynn because he had “no other choice.” He released their conversations on his Instagram Stories after the episode aired, and it made Caelynn appear as the instigator. She texted that she would come over after Stagecoach “only [for] sex,” whereas Blake wrote that “we can cuddle but no sex” because he claimed to know how she behaved “when you get a little alcohol in you.” Blake eventually deleted the screenshots amid the backlash Caelynn received following his reveal. Demi Burnett, meanwhile, tweeted: “If only y’all could see our paradise group chat right now.”