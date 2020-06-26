Bravo Stars You Didn’t Know Were Friends

The ‘Summer House’ Cast and the ’Southern Charm’ Cast

Craig, Shep and Austen Kroll traveled to the Hamptons during the summer of 2019. While fans saw them in the background of a season 4 episode, Craig later revealed a lot went down that the cameras didn’t capture.

“We walked in, all three of us were yelling at each other, and then we went our own way,” he recalled to Decider in April 2020. “The water slide was awesome. … The goats were hilarious. It was pretty wild when we walked in, things were just running around everywhere. It was definitely an experience. It was a really funny day.”