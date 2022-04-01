Anthony and Kate’s Love Story Isn’t Over

In March 2022, Bailey noted that there was still a chance for fans of the Bridgerton books to see key Anthony and Kate scenes in the future.

“All I can say to the lovely fans is that we know, we read those things, and we love them too. They are going to be laced in our performances and the TV show for sure, he told E! News.

He added: “We know that, there will be a future Kanthony. There’s a lot of those incredible conversations that happen towards the end of the book, which I really loved, about mortality and the understanding they have for each other. I’m sure there’s going to be space for those now that they’re together, maybe we’ll be able to nod back to those scenes and bring them forward into the future.”