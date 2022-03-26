Benedict’s Turn?

Fans assumed that season 3 would focus on Benedict Bridgerton based on the novel An Offer from a Gentleman. According to the book, Benedict experiences a fairy tale love story when he meets a mysterious woman at a ball. As he tries to find out her identity, the audience is made aware that it is Sophie Beckett, a new staff member hired to work for the Bridgerton family.

After Rhimes noted that the show might not follow the books exactly, many viewers started to question whether Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) story was next instead.