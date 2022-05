Penelope’s Inner Struggles

Even though Penelope’s relationship with her body was a large part of the fourth book, Brownell told Variety that won’t be the focus of season 3.

“We think that Penelope is beautiful, and I don’t think it’s really a part of her story,” she explained in May 2022. “Her being a wallflower in our show I think is about her level of confidence more than it is about her outward appearance. So I think that’s more what we’re playing with this season.”