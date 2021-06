Lucy Hale

“That audition was so uncomfortable!” the Pretty Little Liars alum told Cosmopolitan in August 2014 of auditioning for Fifty Shades of Grey. “It’s exactly what you thought it would be: a big monologue but very, very sexual. There were some things that I was so embarrassed to be reading out loud, but it’s one of those things where you have to commit wholeheartedly or you’re going to make a fool of yourself.”