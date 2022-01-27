Cynthia Bailey

Us: Have you watched Big Brother before, and if so, who are some of your favorite past players?

Cynthia Bailey: I watched season 2 of [Celebrity] Big Brother because my girlfriend Kandi Burruss-Tucker was on the show. And I also know Tamar [Braxton]. I was basically rooting for both of them. And I was really happy that one of them won. I thought they both played an incredible game.

Us: Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

CB: I can’t say I wouldn’t do anything once I get into the Celebrity Big Brother house. I don’t plan on really throwing a competition, to be honest, because I don’t think I’m going to have to. I genuinely don’t think I’m gonna be that great at a lot of the competitions anyway. So any of the competitions that I actually can win, I plan on winning.

Us: What are the main qualities that you will look for in an ally?

CB: The qualities that I will look for in an alliance partner is someone that I can trust, someone that has some integrity and someone who is a team player and who wants to win, but is happy if her close friend wins. It’s kinda like if I win, you win. If I can’t win, I want you to win.

Us: Which part of the game will be the hardest for you and why – the social connections, the strategy or the physical competitions?

CB: Physical competition will definitely be the most difficult part of being in the house for me. My knees are not what they used to be, and I’m definitely a woman of a certain age, and will probably be one of the older people in the house.

Us: If you could take your closest ally to the final two, knowing that you might lose, or take someone you could definitely beat, who would you choose and why?

CB: For the final two, I would probably take my closest ally with me because if I didn’t win, I would really be happy that they won.