Lamar Odom

Us: Have you watched Big Brother before, and if so, who are some of your favorite past players?

Lamar Odom: No, I haven’t. I’m sad to say I haven’t watched a lot of Big Brother. As a matter of fact, as soon as we get off this interview, I’m gonna make it my business to watch some of it right now. But, I haven’t watched a lot of it. I think I get the concept and know what it’s about.

Us: Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

LO: Would I ever throw a competition? No. Since I’ve been 8 or 9 years old, I’ve been always playing a sport. I never see myself losing on purpose. It’s against everything, who I am.

Us: What are the main qualities that you will look for in an ally?

LO: Trust, truth and honesty.

Us: Which part of the game will be the hardest for you and why – the social connections, the strategy or the physical competitions?

LO: Even though I’m out of shape a little bit right now, I think the physical competition’s not gonna overwhelm me. I think the hardest part of the game for me would be to be disloyal to someone, purposely.

Us: If you could take your closest ally to the final two, knowing that you might lose, or take someone you could definitely beat, who would you choose and why?

LO: I’m taking the person I could definitely beat. Because even though we might have been allies, [my goal is] for me is to win. So, I wouldn’t wanna chance that, if I could find a way not to chance that, then you know, f—k our friendship.