Unedited Scene With Heather

During the interview, Christine played a clip of an allegedly edited scene of her and Heather from season 5 that was supposedly included in press screeners. In the video, it appeared that Heather was dubbed to say, “You said comments about Chrishell sleeping with Jason when she was still married and you know that’s bulls—t.” Christine then appeared to reply, “Oh, my God, that’s hilarious, I did say that.”

“Heather never even brought that up in the scene,” Christine claimed. She then played the clip that ultimately aired on Netflix in which Heather said, “You said he’s always had good taste in women but I guess that’s, you know, that’s not true.” Christine’s response — “Oh my God, that’s hilarious, I did say that” — was in response to that quote.

Christine concluded: “You see the two scenes and the first scene that they were about to send out to the entire world accused me of confirming infidelity, which was dubbed over by production. Heather never said that to me.”