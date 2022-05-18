Who Gets Paid the Most on ‘Selling Sunset’?

According to Christine, she gets the biggest paycheck from production.

“I’m gonna get sued after this. I don’t care. You can’t afford my lawyers. …There’s three different tiers,” she said when asked for salary details. “I get paid the most. Jason as well. … My entertainment attorney, you know, basically [said] this is my value and I think it’s all about recognizing your worth.”

Christine added that she tried to “band together” with her costars to negotiate together, but they weren’t interested.

“When we went into the show, we all have separate lawyers. The majority of the cast is represented by one lawyer, but obviously, I had to find my own entertainment attorney and do my own thing,” she told Us. “They told us that there’s tiers. I was the one who came to the whole entire cast and said, ‘Listen, if we need to get paid what I believe we all deserve as a whole — because we are all equals — we need to band together and be on the same page.’ But it didn’t work and some people were eager to sign their contracts right away, which immediately tiered them in a different group.”