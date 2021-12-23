Mara Wilson in ‘Miracle on 34th Street’

The star portrayed Susan Walker in the classic Christmas tale one year after making her acting debut in 1993’s Mrs. Doubtfire. Wilson has since starred in Matilda, A Simple Wish, Thomas and the Magic Railroad and Pre-Emptive Defence. She has voiced characters on BoJack Horseman, Big Hero 6: The Series and Helluva Boss.

The California native graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2009. She penned her biography, Where Am I Now? True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame, seven years later. Wilson came out in 2016 as bisexual following the tragic massacre at Orlando’s gay nightclub Pulse in June of that year.