Benoit Beausejour-Savard

Congratulations to this gem,” the 33-year-old wrote via Instagram of his ex-fiancée. “She will be a great bachelorette. She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!! Good luck on your journey to find love @clarecrawley!! You will be the best. #bestbacheloretteever”