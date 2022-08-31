Country Music’s Biggest Feuds: Where They Stand Today

Tyler Hubbard vs. Brian Kelley

After the Kelleys (Brian and wife Brittney) expressed support for Donald Trump in 2020, the Hubbards (Tyler and wife Hayley), who praised Joe Biden, unfollowed Brian on Instagram.

“I unfollowed BK for a few days while we were through this political, you know, in the middle of this election and everything going on,” Tyler told Storme Warren at the time. “And, and I even called him and told him, I said, ‘Hey buddy, I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your Stories right now. So I’m just going to, so that’s why I’m unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You’re still my brother.’ I just didn’t want to see it every time I opened Instagram. And so it wasn’t a big deal.”

He added that the pair had gone to therapy together before. While they downplayed the drama at the time, Brian and Tyler launched solo careers and admitted in May 2022 that they don’t know what the future of the band is.