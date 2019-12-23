Couples Who Survived the Reality TV Curse (So Far) 

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker

Fans followed Eric and Jessie’s journey to the altar on E!’s Eric & Jessie: Game On in 2013. The series returned for a second season the following year, but the couple took a break from filming after their daughter Vivianne was born during the season 2 finale. The country singer and the NFL star welcomed son Eric Jr. in 2015, and returned to the small screen for season 3 in 2017. While their future on reality TV is up in the air, their relationship remains solid and Jessie welcomed baby No. 3, Forrest, in March 2018.