Keo Motsepe

“I love Tyra,” Motsepe exclusively told Us in April 2021, noting he watched the California native on America’s Next Top Model with his sisters growing up. When it came to her work on DWTS, the ballroom dancer had only good things to say. “She did a good job, you know, and I think people at home have to allow the change,” he said. “As long as every season is a different celebrity and they [are] open to that, they should be open to a different judge, a different host, a different dance. It’s hard sometimes when there’s a change because you [are] used to one thing, but, I think change is always good.”