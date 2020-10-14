Leaning into the changes. Karamo Brown, who competed on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, misses the show “so much” — and has kept a close eye on this season.

“I’ve been watching the season and literally, I am amazed,” the Queer Eye star, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, October 13, while promoting his partnership with Febreze and National Adopt-a-Dog Month. “Nelly [and I] share the same birthday. I have secretly been voting for him consistently. … I’ve also been voting for Jenna [Johnson].”

Of course, season 29 of DWTS looks a bit different than season 28, since the show cut longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews from the show and brought in Tyra Banks as their replacement.

“Tyra is doing great. I love her. She’s an icon, but I miss Tom on there,” the Real World: Philidelphia alum told Us about the 46-year-old supermodel. “Tyra is so fresh and new and whatever. She’s doing a really good job because there are a lot of moving parts.”

Brown can also relate to Banks since he’s hosted many shows over the years.

“I’ve been there,” the I Am Perfectly Designed author told Us. “I know those moving parts. The other day when that whole flood happened, I was like, bless her soul, because she handled that very well. I’m sure she had somebody in her ear telling her something, something on the screen.”

The activist was referring to the October 5 episode, in which Banks read the wrong final two because her card said the wrong names. She quickly corrected herself when the producers had realized they gave her the incorrect information.

The Modelland author addressed the criticism she has received so far this season following the September 28 episode, telling Us exclusively that she knows it’s all part of the gig.

“Every host messes up. It’s just normal. It’s live TV. If it wasn’t live, there would be no mess-ups. Even on America’s Next Top Model, I would mess up and tell my editors to leave it in. That’s what makes things human and makes things live,” the producer shared at the time. “If I didn’t want to mess up, if I wanted to be perfect, I know how to do that. There’s a very clear way as a host that you just read the words and you’re perfect and you know exactly how to do that. But when you’re relaxed and you keep it real, the mess-ups happen. And the producer in me knows that even though somebody might be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re messing up!’ it’s live, and it’s real. It’s better than being like a doll.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi