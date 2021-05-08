Witney Carson

After sitting out season 29 of Dancing With the Stars amid her pregnancy — she welcomed son Leo in January 2021 — Carson told Us what it was like watching the new host from her couch. “I thought Tyra was bold. I’ll say that,” she said in May 2021. “She was very fun. Live television is very hard and especially hosting a live television show and coming [on after] Tom, obviously, who’s been there forever, is a lot of pressure. So, I applaud her. It’s really hard to do. And I’m hoping to see her again.”