Dann Florek

Florek portrayed Captain Donald Cragen on Law & Order from 1990 to 1995 and continued to pop up on the series after his exit, including cameos in 1995, 2000 and 2004. His character later helmed Law & Order: SVU from 1999 to 2013 before the actor left the series after 15 seasons. The Michigan native briefly returned to SVU for a few episodes in 2014 and 2015, as well as a 2021 cameo. Florek reprised the role once again to reunite with Meloni on a 2022 episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime.