Philip Rhys

Zoom zoom zoom! Rhys made his mark with DCOM fans after playing singer Proto Zoa in 1999’s Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century. The English actor appeared in Punks and Farewell, My Love, before reprising his role as Proto Zoa in Zenon: The Zequel. Rhys has since starred on Flatland, 24, Nip/Tuck, Survivor and Nightflyers. He had a guest role on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists before portraying Damien Hewett in Tell Me a Story. The star is also a producer and director, having worked on The Rocky and The Scarecrow.