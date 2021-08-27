Robert Ri’chard

The Los Angeles native played Alley Cats Strike’s second leading man, Todd McLemore. While he wasn’t filming the DCOM in 1999, Ri’chard portrayed Bobby Walker on Cousin Skeeter before landing the role of Damien Carter in Coach Carter. He went on to star in House of Wax, The Comebacks, Chocolate City, Kinky, My Brother’s Keeper and Queen of Hearts. Ri’chard also appeared on One on One, Veronica Mars, Meet the Browns, Empire and The Rich the Ruthless. When Ri’chard isn’t acting, he is creating workout videos and fitness instruction videos as a part of his HighwayFit plan.