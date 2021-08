Ryan Merriman

While Merriman was the lead character in 1999’s Smart House, it wasn’t until 2001’s The Luck of the Irish, when he played Kyle Johnson, that he became a DCOM heartthrob. The Oklahoma native then appeared in Halloween: Resurrection, Spin, Final Destination 3, 42, The Congressman, A Christmas Movie Christmas and Diamond Rose. He also starred on Veritas: The Quest, Pretty Little Liars and In the Rough. In 2014, he married Kristen McMullen.