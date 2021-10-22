Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

Lindsey Haun

Haun portrayed Mahree Bok in 2000’s The Color of Friendship. She then appeared in Broken Bridges, The Life Zone, Meat Cute and Hanky Panky and TV’s True Blood and Such a Small World. The California native is a writer, director and editor, having worked on 2013’s Eva & Liza documentary and 2016’s Flesh and Blood and Bone video short. Haun’s resume also features soundtrack, costume designer and music department credits — and she previously worked as a composer on 2017’s Miscreants. She cohosted a web series with husband Nick amid the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 called, the “Nick and Lindsey Morning Show.”

Haun welcomed her first child, daughter Phoenix, in November 2020.