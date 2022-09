Taking His ‘Viral Moment’ in Jest

Styles addressed the rumors he spit on his costar during his September 2022 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden.

“Wonderful to be back in New York, I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine,” the “Watermelon Sugar” singer joked of the now-viral moment. “But fraught not, we’re back and our job tonight is to entertain you and I promise, we are going to do our absolute very best.”