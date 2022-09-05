‘Well-Nourished’ Gossip

During a press conference for the film at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2022, Wilde refused to address speculation about the rumored feuds with Pugh and LaBeouf. The Little Women star did not appear at the event herself because she was flying in from Romania, where she is filming the Dune sequel.

“Florence is a force,” Wilde said of her leading lady. “We are so grateful she’s able to make it tonight [for the red carpet] despite being in production on Dune. I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her and to [Dune director Denis Villeneuve] for helping us. And we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing. As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute; I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”

When a reporter asked about rumored drama with LaBeouf, Wilde said only that the question had already been answered because “it’s on the internet.”