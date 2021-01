Jessica Brown Findlay (Lady Sybil)

Brown Findlay studied at the National Youth Ballet and the Associates of the Royal Ballet as a child before deciding to turn to acting instead. Apart from her role as Lady Sybil in Downton Abbey, she is best known for her work in 2011’s Albatross, 2014’s Winter’s Tale and the British series Harlots, which aired for three seasons from 2017 to 2019. She married actor Ziggy Heath in September 2020 after four years of dating.