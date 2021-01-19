‘Downton Abbey’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Jim Carter (Charles Carson)

The beloved British star earned four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series between 2012 and 2015 for his role as Mr. Carson in the compelling series. He reprised his role in the 2019 Downton Abbey movie alongside his wife, Imelda Staunton. Carter also starred in Shakespeare in Love (1998), Ella Enchanted (2004), Tim Burton‘s Alice in Wonderland (2010) and The Good Liar (2019). He was dubbed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2019 for his work in drama.