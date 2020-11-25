Duggar Family Pics: Couples, Babies and More!

Mommy Advice

What advice did Joy-Anna, who gave birth to her first child with husband Austin Forsyth in February 2018, have for Jinger and Kendra? “I would give them the same advice that my mom gave me: to not feel bad if you need to take it slower, to sleep a lot, get rest because once the baby gets here you won’t be getting much,” she told Us. “And I’d probably journal about the experience of going through the pregnancy so that I could look back and share it with the kids later on as well.”