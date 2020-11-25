Duggar Family Pics: Couples, Babies and More!

Rainbow Baby

Three months after opening up about their miscarriage, Josiah and Lauren announced that they are expecting. “God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort,” the pair told Us exclusively in May 2019. “We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall. Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!”