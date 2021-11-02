‘DWTS’ Front-Runners Land in Bottom 2 as a New Duo Takes Over the Top Spot

The competition is heating up! During week seven of Dancing With the Stars, the pairs danced two different routines for the first time and celebrated the music of Queen. However, it was a tough week for many.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten opened the show and although they worked hard at their jive, the judges thought it was a bit rough. “It’s starting to feel metronomic when you dance,” Carrie Ann Inaba shared after the routine. “If you want to win, you have to surprise us. … And there was a lift.”

The Talk cohost took the criticism in stride, responding, “I’m here to not be perfect. I’m here to grow and progress.”

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy also had a tough week in rehearsals with their most difficult routine yet — something that worked to their advantage and really impressed the judges.

“You didn’t miss a step,” Derek Hough said following their quickstep. “That was a very challenging routine but you were on point. I’m just so impressed with you.”

Carrie Ann added that the influencer has an “incredible ability to even put grace into the most rock and roll quickstep I’ve ever seen.” The number even landed them their first 10 of the season.

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber also had a challenging week, as she got sick and had to leave the stage directly after their paso doble. However, she was able to come back out for the second routine of the night.

After all the pairs performed their routines, it was time for the teams to try and earn extra bonus points from the judges through relay teams.

The first group was made up of The Miz and Witney Carson, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, and Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke. They all performed the jive to “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.” Carrie Ann and Derek gave their bonus point to Iman, while Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gave it to Cody.

Next, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, Olivia and Val, and Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater took on a foxtrot to “Under Pressure.” All four judges gave their points to Olivia.

In the last round, Amanda and Alan, Suni and Sasha, and Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev all danced a Viennese waltz to “We Are The Champions.” Carrie Ann got onto the table after the routine because she was so excited before giving her bonus point to Suni. Len and Bruno’s points went to Melora, while Derek’s went to Amanda.

The judges were shocked to see that JoJo and Jenna landed in the bottom two with The Miz and Witney. Ultimately, they chose to save JoJo and Jenna.

Scroll down for all of the scores of the night: