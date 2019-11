Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko

The country singer turned up the sexy for the Argentine Tango and the judges saw it. Althought she slipped at one moment, Carrie Ann was so impressed with her recovery. Len definitely saw the sparks while Bruno couldn’t get over her Marilyn Monroe-like vampire.

Carrie Ann said that her core looked strong — and little did she know, one rib was fractured and three more were hurt!

Score: 27