The Girls’ Room

5:55 p.m.: Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams went in the handicapped stall in the women’s restroom together. They stayed in there a very long time chatting. Eventually, they came out and primped at the mirror. When they finally exited the restroom, an older couple stopped them and asked for a photo. The actresses happily posed in a very smiley way with them. Afterward, they held hands and walked back into the theater.