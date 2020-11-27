Trista Sutter

The OG Bachelorette dished behind-the-scenes scoop of her and now-husband Ryan Sutter’s televised bachelor and bachelorette parties at Le Meridien Resort on the island of Saint Martin in 2003.

“One of the producers left their binder out — like, they forgot their binder somewhere and one of the people who was at the bachelor/bachelorette party picked it up and gave it to us,” she said on the “LadyGang” podcast in November 2020. “It had, like, their characters — the story lines for every person. They had all of our friends who were invited to the bachelor/bachelorette parties, and they had all their bios and probably some stuff that they interviewed about. I think they had titles like … ‘the villain’ or ‘the sweetheart.’ I know that it has been going on since my season, but that’s TV. That’s what they have to do. The editors need to know who these people are and be able to pull certain clips from their ITMs (in-the-moments). It’s a TV show, it’s always going to be a TV show. It’s getting [to be] more of a TV show, I feel like, compared to how it was back in the day.”