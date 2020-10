Celebrating Good Times

For Rae’s 35th birthday in January 2020, Orji posted a tribute to her costar that featured several sweet friendship moments between the pair. “Looking forward to sharing in all the shenanigans of your 35th year mama,” Orji wrote. “I will never NOT have a body roll ready for you or unceremoniously (and unsolicitedly) serenade you. (You know you LOVE IT!) Cheers to you today and everyday @issarae!”