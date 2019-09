Bonnie

Talk about a rough go of it! Bonnie first died in season 4 when she brought Jeremy back to life. She returned to the land of the living in season 5 but only by becoming the anchor to the Other Side. Her second death took place later that same season when she and Damon became trapped in a ‘90s-era prison world after the Other Side crumbled. The besties made their way back in season 6.