Grandmas Are Family Too

In May 2022, Rita Moreno confirmed that she’s joining the cast of Fast 10 and will be playing Dom’s grandma. “It’s been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she’s here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile,” Diesel said in a video announcement shared via Instagram. The Oscar winner said she was thrilled to be part of the film. “I’m tickled,” she said. “I’m so thrilled. This is gonna be such fun.”