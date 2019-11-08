TV Candace Cameron Bure and More ‘Fuller House’ Stars Share Photos of Emotional Final Table Read By Erin Crabtree November 7, 2019 Courtesy Andrea Barber/Instagram 9 10 / 9 Cue the Tears Barber pointed out there were “tissues at every seat” for the script reading. Back to top More News ‘Royals Monthly’ Magazine Provides Insight Into Royal Families Around the World This Keto Detox Tea Is the Perfect Way to Reset Before the Holidays Comfier Than Allbirds and Rothy’s? The Viral Sneakers Taking Over Instagram More News