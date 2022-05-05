The First Trailer

HBO released the first teaser for the series in May 2022 after brief clips appeared in a general ad for the network. The video begins with narration from Corlys Velaryon (Toussaint), who says, “What is this brief mortal life if not the pursuit of legacy?” The clip then cuts to footage of Daemon Targaryen (Smith) holding a dragon egg. Later, Rhaenys Targaryen (Best) tells young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), “Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne.”