Mila Kunis

When she played Kelly’s best friend Basin in Get Over It, Kunis was already starring on both That 70’s Show and Family Guy. After the Fox series ended in 2006, she made the transition to film, scoring her breakthrough role in 2008’s Forgetting Sarah Marshall. She followed that up with appearances in Max Payne, Extract and The Book of Eli before landing one of the leading roles in 2010’s Black Swan, for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination. The following year, she starred in the rom-com Friends With Benefits. In 2012, she played Mark Wahlberg‘s love interest in Ted. Kunis has also appeared in Oz the Great and Powerful, Jupiter Ascending and both Bad Moms movies. She is the executive producer and star of Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive.

Kunis began dating Macaulay Culkin in 2002, and the pair dated quietly for almost a decade before calling it quits in January 2011. She began dating her That 70’s Show costar Ashton Kutcher in April 2012, getting engaged two years later. Kunis gave birth to their daughter, Wyatt, in October 2014. The couple tied the knot in July 2015 and welcomed son Dimitri in November 2016.