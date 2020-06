Amber Riley

After Glee wrapped, Riley won season 17 of Dancing With the Stars. In 2016, she landed the lead role in the West End’s production of Dreamgirls. She formed a musical theatre group with Beverley Knight and Cassidy Janson and the group dropped their debut album, Songs from the Stage, in 2017. She emceed Fox’s Little Mermaid Live! in 2019. She also cofounded a clothing line with her sister.