Pics

Golden Globes 2020: Best Moments From the Audience and Backstage

By
Kate McKinnon Gillian Anderson and Ellen DeGeneres Inside the Golden Globes 2020
 Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon
24
25 / 24

Ladies’ Night

McKinnon, Gillian Anderson and DeGeneres looked like the best of friends in the auditorium.

Back to top