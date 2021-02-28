Addressing Controversy

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Sunday, February 28, that the awards show would address growing controversy over the fact that the association doesn’t have a single black member.

“We are fully committed to ensuring our membership is reflective of the communities around the world who love film, tv, and the artists inspiring and educating them,” the HFPA said in a statement on its Instagram page. “We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible.”

Social media erupted on Friday, February 26, after it came to light that the association hasn’t had a Black member for the past 20 years. Stars including Kerry Washington, Ellen Pompeo, Sterling K. Brown, Shonda Rhimes, Chris Hemsworth, Olivia Wilde, Alyssa Milano, Ava DuVernay, Judd Apatow and JJ Abrams spoke out about the issue, sharing a Time’s Up post that stated that not one of the 87 members is Black.

“Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced,” Washington wrote on Instagram, quoting late novelist James Baldwin.