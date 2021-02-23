Who’s Presenting?

Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Annie Mumolo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig and Renee Zellweger were officially announced as presenters for the 78th annual awards on February 17. Kevin Bacon, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, Kyra Sedgwick, Susan Kelechi Watson and Catherine Zeta-Jones were announced two days later. Additional presenters Margot Robbie, Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Kate Hudson and Kenan Thompson were revealed on February 22. According to Variety, presenters are expected to appear in person from either of the two filming locations. However, the nominees will attend remotely.