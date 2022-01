Neil Patrick Harris

The How I Met Your Mother alum joined Broadway in 2014 in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. That same year, Harris wed longtime partner David Burtka, with whom he shares son Gideon and daughter Harper. The twins were born in October 2010.

The New Mexico native starred in The Matrix Resurrections, A Series of Unfortunate Event and American Horror Story: Freak Show. He has also continued to host the Tony Awards over the years.