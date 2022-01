XOXO, GG

While no one else recorded voiceovers during the audition process, Christina Ricci and Selma Blair were initially “in the mix” to portray the voice of Gossip Girl, since Kristen Bell was still working on Veronica Mars at the time. However, Schwartz and Savage gushed about Bell’s intonation of the anonymous blogger, noting that she made the narration special in both Gossip Girl series.