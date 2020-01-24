Grammys Celebrity PDA at the Grammy Awards Through the Years: Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and More! By Meredith Nardino 3 hours ago Picture Perfect/Shutterstock 19 17 / 19 Heidi Klum and Seal The way they were! The now-exes were hot and heavy before the 52nd annual music awards in 2010. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Duchess Meghan’s Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back in Stock — For Now Whitney Port Can’t Stop Talking About These Blue Light Blocking Glasses The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News