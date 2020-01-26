Grammys Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Show PDA on Red Carpet Ahead of Grammys 2020 Performance By Emily Longeretta January 26, 2020 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 5 2 / 5 Simple Stefani kept her blonde hair straight and went with a muted makeup look. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Beauty Brand the Kardashians Made Famous Has a Futuristic Moisturizer How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News